Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 8,649 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.80, for a total value of $2,013,487.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,605,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,355,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

NASDAQ:MORN traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.45. 2,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,774. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.38. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.19 and a 12-month high of $270.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Morningstar by 2.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Morningstar by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Morningstar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

