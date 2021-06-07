Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells 4,709 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $459,174.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,008,203.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $1,210,301.35.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $4,340,346.50.

On Monday, April 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,558 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $162,172.22.

On Monday, March 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $963,410.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $229,814.55.

On Thursday, March 11th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 17,922 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $1,785,568.86.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 22,327 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.30, for a total value of $2,217,071.10.

NTRA stock traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.17. 903,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,197. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.91. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.