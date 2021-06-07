Insider Selling: Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) EVP Sells 10,392 Shares of Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $438,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,149.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Owens & Minor stock traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,132,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,685. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.81. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,997 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,460,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 90.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after buying an additional 643,214 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after buying an additional 453,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.
Owens & Minor Company Profile
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
