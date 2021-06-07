Insider Selling: Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) EVP Sells 10,392 Shares of Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $438,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,149.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Owens & Minor stock traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,132,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,685. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.81. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,997 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,460,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 90.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after buying an additional 643,214 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after buying an additional 453,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

