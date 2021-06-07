Insider Selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) CFO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $151,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, May 3rd, Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $151,875.00.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.46. 346,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,746. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -13.94.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,536,000 after buying an additional 500,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after buying an additional 80,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after buying an additional 898,291 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $28,111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,279,000 after buying an additional 143,292 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

