Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells 83,992 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 83,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $553,507.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,605,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,152,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precigen alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 72,811 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $494,386.69.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 169,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $1,115,400.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 62,469 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $410,421.33.

On Friday, May 21st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 131,409 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $901,465.74.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 121,500 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $789,750.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,355 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $535,646.25.

On Friday, May 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 185,360 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,243,765.60.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 114,603 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $726,583.02.

On Friday, May 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $982,500.00.

NASDAQ PGEN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.10. 1,735,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,345. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06. Precigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.34.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 8.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 5.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGEN shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Precigen in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Precigen in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.