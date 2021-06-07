Insider Selling: Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Sells 3,610 Shares of Stock

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $66,099.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $140,694.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Carlos M. Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Professional alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of Professional stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $44,088.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFHD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.27. 1,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.07. Professional Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Professional had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFHD. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Professional by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 190,538 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Professional by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Professional by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Professional by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Professional by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFHD shares. TheStreet upgraded Professional from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Professional from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.