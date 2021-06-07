Insider Selling: Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Sells 11,364 Shares of Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $128,867.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:QUOT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.41. 624,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,156. Quotient Technology Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 747.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at $95,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

