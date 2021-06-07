Insider Selling: Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Director Sells 10,214 Shares of Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $695,266.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,300,077.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.86. 615,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,182. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.26.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 641,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,541,000 after purchasing an additional 505,944 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 487,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,728,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on REGI shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

