Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $156,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lloyd Mitchell Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 3,770 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $132,063.10.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,800 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $63,000.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12.

RPTX traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,673. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -8.70. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RPTX shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 750,207 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 723,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $12,485,000. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 223,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 683,148.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 184,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

