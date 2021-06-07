Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Major Shareholder Sells 23,117 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $755,463.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,296 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $711,688.32.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 24,036 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $787,419.36.

On Monday, May 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,200 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $757,464.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 9,957 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $345,408.33.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $799,480.64.

RPTX stock traded up $2.08 on Monday, hitting $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 138,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,673. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -8.70.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $12,485,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

