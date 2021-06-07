Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Major Shareholder Sells 378,117 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $11,419,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $4,175,550.00.

Revolution Medicines stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.92. 859,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,931. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.02. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $4,106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,160,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

