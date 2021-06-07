Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells 14,065 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 14,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $1,276,680.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,198,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,038,828.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $4,834,650.10.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $6,028,702.75.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,634 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $946,851.36.

On Monday, April 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 26,206 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $2,454,453.96.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 32,339 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,919,241.53.

Shares of SSTK stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.52. 233,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,277. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.92.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

SSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 628.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

