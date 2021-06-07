Insider Selling: Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Director Sells 2,340 Shares of Stock

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Director Beth A. Bowman sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $62,267.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,954 shares in the company, valued at $397,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SRLP stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 44,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,563. Sprague Resources LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $630.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.20 million. Research analysts expect that Sprague Resources LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRLP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRLP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

