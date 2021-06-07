Insider Selling: Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Director Sells 10,804 Shares of Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,280. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

