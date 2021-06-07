Insider Selling: Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Sells 5,575 Shares of Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.28. 236,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,458. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $144.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.83.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.