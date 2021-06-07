Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,112,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.97. The stock had a trading volume of 250,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936,109. The stock has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,778 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 32,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

