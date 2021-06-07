Insider Selling: TruScreen Group Limited (ASX:TRU) Insider Sells 418,818 Shares of Stock

TruScreen Group Limited (ASX:TRU) insider Christopher (Chris) Lawrence sold 418,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06), for a total value of A$32,667.80 ($23,334.15).

TruScreen Group Company Profile

Truscreen Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cancer detection devices and systems in New Zealand and internationally. The company offers the TruScreen cervical cancer screening system, a medical device for detecting the presence of precancerous and cancerous tissue on the cervix in real time.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for TruScreen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TruScreen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.