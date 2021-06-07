Insider Selling: Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Sells 81,663 Shares of Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of ULTA stock traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $332.80. The stock had a trading volume of 632,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,938. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $351.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.81.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
