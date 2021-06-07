Insider Selling: Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Sells 81,663 Shares of Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $332.80. The stock had a trading volume of 632,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,938. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $351.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.81.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

