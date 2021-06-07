Insider Selling: Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Insider Sells 4,863 Shares of Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ULTA traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $332.80. 632,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,938. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

