Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Sells 8,093 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $179,179.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,914.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $270,636.60.

On Friday, March 19th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $386,550.00.

NASDAQ PCVX traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.99. 330,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,890. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -7.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 434.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

