Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells 11,670 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total transaction of $520,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,611,097.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ VIR traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.42. 821,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,387. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of -1.78. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. Analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.
VIR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
