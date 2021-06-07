Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $377,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,793.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.68, for a total transaction of $262,020.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $249,510.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.85, for a total transaction of $387,700.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total transaction of $374,100.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $367,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $6.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.73. 2,087,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,887. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.81 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of -133.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.37.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 421.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.