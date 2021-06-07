Insured Finance (INFI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $50,146.00

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $50,146.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0674 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00063945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00269836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.71 or 0.00230994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.47 or 0.01108972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,678.32 or 0.99704730 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,260,666 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

