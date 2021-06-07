Insureum (ISR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.63 Million

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. In the last seven days, Insureum has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insureum has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and approximately $311,604.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00077704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00026053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.50 or 0.01048011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.68 or 0.10334304 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00054862 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum (ISR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

