INT Price Tops $0.0111 (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 7th. INT has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, INT has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00116728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00073465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00026675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.27 or 0.00994901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.28 or 0.09874122 BTC.

About INT

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official website is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

