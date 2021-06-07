Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,445 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.8% of BancorpSouth Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Intel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its stake in Intel by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $303,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.09. The company had a trading volume of 286,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,503,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.79. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $230.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.