Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 109.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 112,875 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.4% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Intel by 5.3% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 185,445 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $57.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,503,781. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $230.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

