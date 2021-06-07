Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Down to $30.63

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.63, but opened at $29.11. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 3,413 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on IFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercorp Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.21.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $16,522,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 97,880 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

