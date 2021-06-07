International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Declares Dividend of $0.06

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) announced a dividend on Monday, June 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of International Seaways stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,914. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $576.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.29.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, analysts expect that International Seaways will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

INSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

