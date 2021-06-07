Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.06

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.06 and last traded at C$16.04, with a volume of 192501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IIP.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 9.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:IIP.UN)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

