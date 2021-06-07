Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,895 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Intuit worth $197,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $461.93 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.19 and a 1 year high of $463.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $414.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

