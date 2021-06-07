Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1,403.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,427 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.4% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $335.26 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $231.47 and a twelve month high of $342.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

