Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.9% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $26,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.1% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 30,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,027,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $335.02. 710,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,156,355. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $231.47 and a 12 month high of $342.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.