Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 349,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $32.69 on Monday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $33.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

