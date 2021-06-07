Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 7th (AAL, AZN, BPMP, CDXC, CFB, CFFN, CLG, CLMT, CLNE, ESP)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 7th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,350 ($43.77) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Anglo American plc alerts:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price target on the stock.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on the stock.

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. The firm currently has a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on the stock.

HomeServe (LON:HSV) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock.

IDOX (LON:IDOX) had its price target raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IDOX (LON:IDOX) had its price target boosted by Peel Hunt LLP from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IOG (LON:IOG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. The firm currently has a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on the stock.

IOG (LON:IOG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on the stock.

IWG (LON:IWG) had its target price lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

IWG (LON:IWG) had its price target reduced by Peel Hunt LLP from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

See results about (LON:J) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 432 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock.

Senior (LON:SNR) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP.

Senior (LON:SNR) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 1,267 ($16.55) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 807 ($10.54).

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.