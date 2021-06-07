Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 7th (AGESY, ANIOY, APEMY, BCS, CODYY, DIC, FLGZY, ILIAF, LYG, MIDD)

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2021

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 7th:

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an equal weight rating.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €19.00 ($22.35) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $200.00 price target on the stock.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

