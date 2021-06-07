Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 7th (AGESY, ANIOY, APEMY, BCS, CODYY, DIC, FLGZY, ILIAF, LYG, MIDD)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 7th:

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an equal weight rating.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €19.00 ($22.35) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $200.00 price target on the stock.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.