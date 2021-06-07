Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Avista (AVA)

Avista (NYSE: AVA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/3/2021 – Avista was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

6/2/2021 – Avista was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/26/2021 – Avista was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Avista was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/17/2021 – Avista was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Avista was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/5/2021 – Avista was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/4/2021 – Avista was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Avista was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/23/2021 – Avista had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Capital.

4/23/2021 – Avista was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Avista was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2021 – Avista was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Avista was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Avista stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 288,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,811. Avista Co. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $476,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 144,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,582.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,571.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,122 shares of company stock worth $1,027,735 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Avista by 447.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Avista during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

