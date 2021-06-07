Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/6/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

5/27/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $736.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $700.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/28/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $900.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $800.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating.

4/27/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $860.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho to $820.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

4/19/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/12/2021 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/9/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $599.05 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.24 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $577.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.05, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $656.80.

Get Tesla Inc alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,803 shares of company stock valued at $76,734,804. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.