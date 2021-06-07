Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000632 BTC on major exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $27.57 million and $994.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00077704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00026053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.50 or 0.01048011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.68 or 0.10334304 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00054862 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

