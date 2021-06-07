Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $27.31 million and approximately $16,307.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00071731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00025797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.99 or 0.00975121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.00 or 0.09602185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00049199 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.