IOG (LON:IOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

IOG (LON:IOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:IOG traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 22.13 ($0.29). 62,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,540. The company has a market cap of £106.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53. IOG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 23 ($0.30). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.51, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

