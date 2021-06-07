IoTeX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19.22 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $221.85 million and approximately $19.22 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00073105 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00113713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00026359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.16 or 0.00987113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.09 or 0.09794072 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

