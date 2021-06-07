Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Acquires New Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,597,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,270,000. NortonLifeLock accounts for 2.4% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 1.13% of NortonLifeLock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NLOK traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 43,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,625. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.66. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.61.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

