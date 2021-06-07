Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Acquires Shares of 3,728,412 BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,728,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,548,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 6.18% of BowX Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOWX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

BOWX traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.05. 750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,479. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

