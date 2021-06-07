Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Boosts Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.07% of Crown worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Crown by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Crown by 539.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Crown by 4.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crown by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

CCK traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $99.36. 4,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,759. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.58.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

