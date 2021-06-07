Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,219 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. HSBC increased their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Shares of FB traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $333.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,551,242. The company has a market cap of $946.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $333.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,888,753 shares of company stock worth $578,700,197 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

