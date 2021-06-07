Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Cuts Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT trimmed its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,747,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,967,123 shares during the period. Zynga makes up approximately 2.6% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 1.36% of Zynga worth $150,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Zynga by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zynga by 7.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 13.5% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Zynga by 11.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Zynga by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Zynga news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $94,780.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,706.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $650,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 904,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,057 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.42. 97,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,849,004. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.10.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

