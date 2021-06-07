Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Cuts Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,010 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.66% of Lithia Motors worth $68,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $335.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,708. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.83. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $121.43 and a one year high of $417.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total value of $133,357.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.92.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

