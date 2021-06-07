Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Decreases Stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,699 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.42% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVDL has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

AVDL traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $8.03. 1,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,648. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 26.57. The firm has a market cap of $469.66 million, a PE ratio of -60.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.