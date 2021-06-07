Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Grows Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 137.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206,497 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 1.54% of Element Solutions worth $69,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Element Solutions by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $111,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $23.43. 7,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,066. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

